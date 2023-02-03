Royal Bank of Canada Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

Okta Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $81.27 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

