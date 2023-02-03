Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

RY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.84. 172,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

