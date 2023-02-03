Royal Bank of Canada Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $502.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $502.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $633.14.

NYSE:GWW opened at $675.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.56. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $676.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

