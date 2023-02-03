Royal Bank of Canada Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $502.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $502.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.
GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $633.14.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 13.0 %
NYSE:GWW opened at $675.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.56. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $676.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
