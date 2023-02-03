Royal Bank of Canada Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $268.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CASY. Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $223.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.69. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

