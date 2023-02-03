Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 46.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 60.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.