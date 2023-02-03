Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target to $90.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after buying an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,504,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

