Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 17,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 269,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

