Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.86. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 1,597,696 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,787,331 shares of company stock worth $27,840,207. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

