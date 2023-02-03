Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $220.00 at Cowen

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

