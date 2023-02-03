Rocket Pool ETH Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $330.08 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,760.49 or 0.07485544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,496 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,753.64496549 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,951,585.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

