Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 11,359,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,010,893. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.