Robinson Value Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,598,438. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

