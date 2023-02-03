Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Fiserv accounts for 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. 926,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,282. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.