Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,360.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.