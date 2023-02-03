RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $62.48 million and $4.65 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00418564 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.50 or 0.28549317 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00469560 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,649,583.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

