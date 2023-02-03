RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,451 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 154.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.31. 366,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,941. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.