RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $224.11. The company had a trading volume of 457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average of $236.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

