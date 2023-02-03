RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.92. 1,399,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $433.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

