RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,553. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.76. The company has a market capitalization of $440.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

