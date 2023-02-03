RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,065 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 138,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. 738,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

