RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $208.56. 104,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

