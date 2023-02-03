RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 471,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

