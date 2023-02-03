RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 531 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,191. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

