Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 904.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after buying an additional 275,446 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $191.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

