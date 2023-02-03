Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,222,000 after purchasing an additional 746,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

