Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $731,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

