Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

