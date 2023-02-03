Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $128.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

