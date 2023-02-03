Revain Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $57.52 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $57.52 million and approximately $520,408.97 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002778 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00421820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.35 or 0.28771407 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00462787 BTC.
About Revain
Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
