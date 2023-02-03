Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.98

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 21097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 574.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 189,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

