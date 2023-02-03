Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Booking (BKNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) recently:

1/25/2023 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2,700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,250.00.

1/25/2023 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2023 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/7/2022 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $10.75 on Friday, hitting $2,443.94. The company had a trading volume of 92,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,362. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,967.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Booking by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

