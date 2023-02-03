Research Analysts Set Expectations for Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,504. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.