Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2023 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00.

1/6/2023 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

12/15/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 5,661,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,992. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.