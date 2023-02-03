Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 3rd (AAPL, ACQ, ADS, AFN, ALL, AME, AMSC, AMZN, AP.UN, APD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $153.00 to $158.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $185.00 to $170.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $173.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($184.78) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$73.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $140.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $103.00 to $106.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $123.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $150.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $127.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $115.00 to $130.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $394.00 to $386.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $339.00 to $329.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $330.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $159.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $135.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $134.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $131.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 950 ($11.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $47.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $229.00 to $223.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $122.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $97.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $88.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $91.00 to $105.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €51.00 ($55.43) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$66.75 to C$66.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$69.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $122.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €72.00 ($78.26) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $135.00 to $108.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $141.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $129.00 to $140.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $97.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$5.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $86.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $93.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $67.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $476.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $29.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €31.00 ($33.70) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $308.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $300.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $326.00 to $379.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($32.61) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $80.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $112.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $81.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $125.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $136.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $128.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $118.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $116.00 to $119.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $126.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $26.00 to $22.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.40 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $537.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $502.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $730.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $785.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $202.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $235.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $246.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $108.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Stephens from $83.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $121.00 to $133.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $625.00 to $590.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $164.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $117.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $130.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($52.17) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$80.00 to C$76.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $259.00 to $282.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $255.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $183.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $20.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $208.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $173.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $135.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $270.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $455.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $283.50 to $266.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $168.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €740.00 ($804.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $296.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $98.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $86.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $525.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $106.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $120.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $372.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $130.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €235.00 ($255.43) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $335.00 to $305.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $42.00.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $36.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €15.50 ($16.85) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $311.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $231.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $276.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $35.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $390.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $417.00 to $446.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $374.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $322.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $380.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $155.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $113.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $290.00 to $310.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $274.00 to $330.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$74.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $188.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €161.00 ($175.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $109.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $116.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($28.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €64.00 ($69.57) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €95.00 ($103.26) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $69.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $238.00 to $259.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $265.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $34.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $102.00 to $118.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $99.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $135.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $160.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $145.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $111.50 to $99.00.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €49.00 ($53.26) target price by analysts at Nuways.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $174.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$62.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $176.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $184.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $177.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $210.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $177.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $184.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $14.50 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 115 ($1.42) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $35.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $118.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $27.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $94.00 to $105.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $86.00 to $95.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.00 ($57.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

