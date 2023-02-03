Render Token (RNDR) Trading 86.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00007036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 86.7% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $416.93 million and $208.48 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00424456 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.54 or 0.28951160 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00466741 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

