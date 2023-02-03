Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €36.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Renault Price Performance

EPA:RNO opened at €39.03 ($42.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.56. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

