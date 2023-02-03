Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RNO. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNO stock opened at €39.03 ($42.42) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.56.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.