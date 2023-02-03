Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $875.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $775.00.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $751.20 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $733.10 and its 200 day moving average is $695.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

