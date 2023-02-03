Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $875.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $775.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $798.65.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
REGN stock opened at $751.20 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $733.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.