Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $875.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $775.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $798.65.

REGN stock opened at $751.20 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $733.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

