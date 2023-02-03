Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $29.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $780.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,045. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $787.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.33 by $4.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

