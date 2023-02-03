Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of RRX opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

