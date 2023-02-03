ReddCoin Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $20,098.90 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00420353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.