ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.70 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $57,276.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00421081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00030185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.