Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 38.58, a current ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.76.

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

