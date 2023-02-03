Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on Real Matters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$414.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.84. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

