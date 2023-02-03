Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Rayonier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,291. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 6.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

