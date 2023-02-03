Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Rayonier by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

