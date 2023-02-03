Raymond James Trims First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Target Price to $26.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Busey Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and sold 6,900 shares worth $175,444. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

