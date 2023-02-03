Raymond James Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $165.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

