Raymond James Cuts First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target to $38.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMBH. Stephens reduced their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading

